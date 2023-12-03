Robert F. Mujica, abogado de raíces puertorriqueñas, discute, en su primera entrevista a fondo, diversos temas como el proceso de reestructuración de la deuda de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (AEE) y afirma que trabajar en Puerto Rico es como regresar a casa.

A year after becoming the Fiscal Oversight Board’s Executive Director, Robert F. Mujica says the entity has stabilized Puerto Rico´s finances and that the time has come to start discussing how to create economic growth.

