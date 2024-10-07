Flights between Tampa and San Juan are sold out

Direct flights between Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Florida and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Isla Verde are sold out for this Monday, El Nuevo Día found after searching the online platforms of JetBlue, Frontier Airlines, and Southwest.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

With the imminent impact of Hurricane Milton on Florida’s west coast, demand for flights between Tampa and San Juan surged over the weekend.

Tampa, currently under a hurricane watch issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), is home to a significant number of Puerto Ricans, many of whom moved there following the impact of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico seven years ago.

Those planning to fly out of Tampa should do so by Tuesday at 9:00 a.m., when TPA will cease operations, airport management reported on social media.

“We will suspend flight operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen when it is safe to do so,” reads a post on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

PUBLICIDAD

Direct flights between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and SJU are also limited, according to this newspaper. As of this morning, there was only one JetBlue flight available for Monday afternoon, with prices starting at $590 for a round trip. Additionally, some JetBlue and Southwest flights were available for Tuesday, with prices ranging from $516 to $650 round trip.

Milton became a Category 4 hurricane on Monday. As of 11:00 a.m., the system had sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (mph).

It strengthened to a Category 4 at latitude 21.7 North, longitude 92.0 West, approximately 735 miles from the city of Tampa.

Milton is expected to make a slight east-southeast turn, followed by another east-northeast turn on Tuesday and Wednesday, positioning it near the Florida peninsula on Wednesday.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Florida Gulf Coast from Chokoloskee northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay and Dry Tortugas.

---