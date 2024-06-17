Opinión
17 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:FOMB stops implementation of measure that would allow for early retirement of emergency medical technicians

The government’s financial watchdog argues that Law 111 of 2013 is incompatible with the Plan of Adjustment, as well as with the Promesa law

June 17, 2024 - 3:50 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
FOMB established, in 2022, that the legislation benefiting emergency medical technicians was incompatible with the central government's fiscal plan because it did not identify a funding source. (Suministrada)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) called on Pedro Pierluisi’s administration not to implement Act 111 of 2023, which would benefit emergency medical technicians upon their retirement, and warned that, if it does otherwise, it will take the actions “it deems necessary,” including the annulment of the statute that classifies these government professionals as “high-risk servants.”

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoPedro Pierluisi
