The government’s financial watchdog argues that Law 111 of 2013 is incompatible with the Plan of Adjustment, as well as with the Promesa law
June 17, 2024 - 3:50 PM
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) called on Pedro Pierluisi’s administration not to implement Act 111 of 2023, which would benefit emergency medical technicians upon their retirement, and warned that, if it does otherwise, it will take the actions “it deems necessary,” including the annulment of the statute that classifies these government professionals as “high-risk servants.”
