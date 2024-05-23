Opinión
prima:Management and Budget Office assures that differences with Fiscal Board over budget do not represent “competition for funds” between agencies

The agency’s executive director, Juan Carlos Blanco, insists that it will be possible to obtain approval for several programmatic priorities

May 23, 2024 - 2:42 PM

Juan Carlos Blanco stated that there is currently $292 million that has not been directly allocated. (Josian Bruno)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Despite the objections of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) to the budget recommended by the Executive Branch for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Executive Director Juan Carlos Blanco assured that the availability of funds for the initiatives promoted in the document is not at stake, since the items preliminarily denied go to the reserves kept by the government.

