Three of the gubernatorial candidates praised yesterday praised Joe Biden´s promises for the island. The plan proposed by the Democratic candidate for the U.S. presidency includes protecting public service pensions, eliminating austerity policies imposed by the Oversight Board, and extending the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to Puerto Rico, among other issues.

“Former Vice President Biden has the right vision for Puerto Rico. It is time for us to be treated equally and I will work with him to achieve it,” said New Progressive Party (PNP) gubernatorial candidate Pedro Pierluisi in written statements.

“The vice president’s proposals are very much in line with our government platform in federal affairs. Vice President Biden shows a commitment to Puerto Ricans, he knows us, he respects our culture and he is committed to helping Puerto Rico,” said the Popular candidate for governor, Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri.

“He is talking about treating Puerto Ricans with dignity and respect. It seems as if he had copied our words. He is talking about investing in the future, development initiatives, and support for families. We had already talked about that and many other things he mentions,” said, meanwhile, César Vázquez Muñiz, Proyecto Dignidad candidate.

In an exclusive interview with El Nuevo Día, Biden also promised to advocate for parity in Medicare and Medicaid funds for Puerto Rico, audit the public debt, cancel illegitimate government loans, expedite the use of natural disaster recovery funds, and encourage manufacturing by including the island in two federal initiatives. One of these proposals involves investing $300 billion in 100 cities for innovation and research. The other initiative consists of using federal government purchases to boost production in specific sectors of the economy, such as Puerto Rico.

Dalmau brings history to the table

Juan Dalmau Ramírez, Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) candidate, was the only one to distance himself and urge Biden to show his sympathy for Puerto Rico with actions, not promises, to ensure the vote of Puerto Ricans living in Pennsylvania and Florida. These two swing states can favor both Republicans and Democrats in the presidential race – and they both have a relatively high Puerto Rican population.

“Today he needs Puerto Rican votes in Florida and Pennsylvania so he offers us this, and that. We must assume that, if he wins, it will be more of the same for Puerto Rico. Actions speak for themselves ... (Biden) was a senator for 36 years and vice president for eight and never showed any initiative regarding Puerto Rico,” said Dalmau Ramírez, recalling Biden’s inaction on the colonial status of Puerto Rico and the imposition of PROMESA Act.

Candidate Alexandra Lúgaro of the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (Citizens' Victory Movement MVC) and Independent Eliezer Molina did not respond to questions by El Nuevo Día.

González doesn’t talk about Biden

Neither did Washington Resident Commissioner and candidate for reelection, Jenniffer González, who answers to the Republican Party in the United States, that is President Donald Trump who is running for reelection.

Her opponent for Resident Commissioner, the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, who is with the Democrats, said that “Joe Biden’s expressions about Puerto Rico mark clear contrasts” in the presidential race.

“Biden specifically expresses his commitment to work with Congress to legislate incentives to bring pharmaceuticals and manufacturing to the island ... while Trump has curbed the effective flow of that money [for Puerto Rico’s recovery],” he said.

Zayira Jordán Conde, MVC’s candidate for Resident Commissioner, said that Biden’s proposals “if translated into action, if elected, would result in a new path in the relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States, a partnership in which Puerto Rico would get the respect and consideration that, as U.S. citizens, we are entitled to.”

Other opinions

Union leaders showed diverse positions. The president of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (Utier), Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, for example, was cautious about the former vice president promises and stressed that Biden is only talking about amending PROMESA and not eliminating it, despite being a blatant form of colonialism.

Meanwhile, Benjamín Borges, a spokesman for the United Public Servants (SPU) in Puerto Rico, supported the Democratic candidate.

“Biden has been an ally of workers, not just Americans, but Puerto Ricans as well during these difficult financial times. The Federal Government Affairs Department of our International Union AFSCME has ensured that Puerto Rico stays on the progressive agenda of the Democratic Party, in all legislation, or in establishing financial policies,” Borges said.

As for the business sector, they praised the proposals. The president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, Juan Carlos Agosto, said that Biden’s proposals are “aligned” with those of that chamber. “The issue of parity of funds is really important. Parity would expand nutrition assistance benefits for Puerto Ricans by extending the program ... parity in Medicare and Medicaid is essential for the health of Puerto Ricans,” he said.

“We need to improve the power grid so that companies doing business in Puerto Rico and those considering establishing here can trust in a grid that will not fail,” said Aysha Issa, president of the Puerto Rico Products Association.

Meanwhile, Carlos M. Rodríguez, president of the Manufacturers Association, was cautious about the proposals and said that many details are still unknown, especially in the area of economic development. He added, however, that “the fact that he says he is going to work with equal treatment is really important for the people of Puerto Rico since we currently receive around 40 percent of the federal funds that we would receive if there were parity of funds.”

The Diaspora´s impression

Puerto Rican leaders in Orlando, Florida - where Puerto Rican voters can be decisive - said Biden’s commitments on Puerto Rican affairs contrast with President Trump’s performance.

Victor Torres, a Florida state senator, said that Puerto Ricans have experienced “the mistreatment” of the Trump government after the slow and inefficient federal response to Hurricane María, the lack of sufficient aid after the earthquakes, and the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 20 days, we will have the opportunity to elect the President. It is time for my people to make themselves heard... We need a high voter turnout,” Torres said.

César Ramírez, president of the Democratic Party Hispanic Caucus in Florida, said that Puerto Ricans will not forget the disrespect toward the island, including his comments looking to swap the island for Greenland. Ramírez urged all Hispanics not to vote for a person who "acts like a dictator.

Leila Marín, a former lawyer for the Puerto Rico National Guard, said President Trump has reportedly described the fallen military as “fools” and has mocked the late Republican Senator John McCain. “Our military needs a commander in chief that they can respect ... We (Puerto Ricans) are going to make a difference,” she said.

On Monday, Trump, who is seeking re-election, promised once more to boost investment for pharmaceutical companies in Puerto Rico, but he also said he will do the same with other jurisdictions such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan and also highlighted endorsement by Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, who lost the New Progressive primary to Pierluisi in August.

Reporters Marga Parés Arroyo, Rut Tellado, Javier Colón Dávila and Joanisabel González collaborated with this story.