In a tour of the Creole City, security officials identified the different tools that have influenced the drop in murders, robberies and other serious crimes
September 15, 2024 - 6:00 PM
In a tour of the Creole City, security officials identified the different tools that have influenced the drop in murders, robberies and other serious crimes
September 15, 2024 - 6:00 PM
Caguas - In the Cañabón neighborhood, a group of criminals used to test their firearms on a bridge, which disturbed the community and created the perception that “you couldn’t live there. But since the Caguas Municipal Police installed a security camera at the end of last year, no more shootings have been reported in the area, said retired Colonel Luis Miranda Morales.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: