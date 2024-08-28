Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
28 de agosto de 2024
89°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:The legislated salary increase for DRNA security guards is on hold

The Office of Management and Budget analyzes the availability of funds, and then must wait for the Fiscal Oversight Board’s endorsement

August 28, 2024 - 2:20 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
With the law approved by Governor Pedro Pierluisi, the guards must earn a base salary of $2,600 and the rest of the DRNA employees must receive a salary increase of $300 per month. (alexis.cedeno)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is analyzing the feasibility of the legislated increase for the officers of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) Vigilante Corps -a process that could be completed this week-, and although he expressed confidence in the sufficiency of funds, the executive director of the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (Aafaf), Omar Marrero, warned that the Financial Oversight and Management Board will have the last word.

RELATED
Tags
DRNAAAFAFOmar Marrero
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 28 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: