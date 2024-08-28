The Office of Management and Budget analyzes the availability of funds, and then must wait for the Fiscal Oversight Board’s endorsement
August 28, 2024 - 2:20 PM
The Office of Management and Budget analyzes the availability of funds, and then must wait for the Fiscal Oversight Board’s endorsement
August 28, 2024 - 2:20 PM
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is analyzing the feasibility of the legislated increase for the officers of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) Vigilante Corps -a process that could be completed this week-, and although he expressed confidence in the sufficiency of funds, the executive director of the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (Aafaf), Omar Marrero, warned that the Financial Oversight and Management Board will have the last word.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: