30 de julio de 2024
prima:“Unlimited” hunt for invasive snakes to begin in September, although DRNA order is already in effect

The agency still has not developed or published on its website educational material to help distinguish between native and exotic species

July 30, 2024 - 5:44 PM

The boa constrictor, the reticulated python (photo), the royal python, the striped back snake and the garter snake were declared by the DRNA as "harmful and dangerous". (Suministrada)
By Alonso Daboub Bullón
alonso.daboub@gfrmedia.com

Although the administrative order authorizing “unlimited hunting” of five species of invasive snakes is already in effect, in practice, people with a license or permit from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) can only, for now, catch them - not kill them - because none of the authorized hunting seasons in Puerto Rico have begun, the agency confirmed.

Alonso Daboub Bullón
Alonso Daboub Bullón es becario (“fellow”) de la American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) en El Nuevo Día y estará destacado, entre junio y agosto de 2024, en las...
