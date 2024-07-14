The PPD candidate for mayor of the capital city will prioritize the areas of health, education, security, urban planning and economic development
July 14, 2024 - 6:00 PM
The Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate for mayor of San Juan, Terestella González Denton, is focused on making the municipality a promoter of a better quality of life for its residents and, with that in mind, she is designing her government platform based on five priorities: economic development, urbanism, security, education and health.
