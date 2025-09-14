“God took you early”: emotional messages from mother of girl found lifeless inside her father’s car

The mother of the 5-year-old girl found lifeless in her father’s vehicle in Toa Baja expressed her grief in several messages posted on social networks.

“My precious girl my little butterfly, how much it hurts me to lose you, I only pray to God that there in heaven you are in peace and soon I know we will meet again,” said the woman in a public message on Facebook.

The incident was reported at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in Sábana Seca, Toa Baja.

According to the preliminary investigation, the father of the minor arrived in his vehicle at his place of residence, accompanied by the girl.

The investigation into alleged negligence is looking into the version that the man allegedly “fell asleep” in the house, while the minor remained in the car.

According to police, “several hours later,” the man’s current partner arrived and found the girl inside the vehicle. Because she was unresponsive, they immediately took her to a Bayamón hospital, from where they notified the police. At about 6:13 p.m., a doctor certified the girl’s death.

In the evening hours, the girl’s mother expressed in a message about her daughter that “God took you early but I know you are in a better place. I love you my little butterfly”.

“Wake me up from this nightmare,” he said Sunday.

The Homicide Division and the Bayamon District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into alleged negligence.