14 de septiembre de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

“God took you early”: emotional messages from mother of girl found lifeless inside her father’s car

Homicide Division and District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case for possible negligence charges

September 14, 2025 - 2:22 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The incident was reported at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Sábana Seca, Toa Baja. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

The mother of the 5-year-old girl found lifeless in her father’s vehicle in Toa Baja expressed her grief in several messages posted on social networks.

“My precious girl my little butterfly, how much it hurts me to lose you, I only pray to God that there in heaven you are in peace and soon I know we will meet again,” said the woman in a public message on Facebook.

The incident was reported at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in Sábana Seca, Toa Baja.

According to the preliminary investigation, the father of the minor arrived in his vehicle at his place of residence, accompanied by the girl.

The investigation into alleged negligence is looking into the version that the man allegedly “fell asleep” in the house, while the minor remained in the car.

According to police, “several hours later,” the man’s current partner arrived and found the girl inside the vehicle. Because she was unresponsive, they immediately took her to a Bayamón hospital, from where they notified the police. At about 6:13 p.m., a doctor certified the girl’s death.

In the evening hours, the girl’s mother expressed in a message about her daughter that “God took you early but I know you are in a better place. I love you my little butterfly”.

“Wake me up from this nightmare,” he said Sunday.

The Homicide Division and the Bayamon District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, the Family Department stated that “the case is under investigation”.

Tags
Departamento de la FamiliaPolicía de Puerto RicoBreaking News
