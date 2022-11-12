New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Puerto Rico’s governor Pedro Pierluisi announced yesterday the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will provide for the NY Department of Labor to allow the use of space in its Bronx office for the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) to provide vital services to the Puerto Rican Diaspora.

“This agreement is another way to continue to strengthen the bonds we have with our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters who live in New York, similarly as we do in Florida. Thus, we continue to enhance potential opportunities for social and commercial exchange between our two jurisdictions and promoting the socioeconomic development of Puerto Ricans here and there,” Governor Pierluisi said during the press conference held at La Fortaleza.

With this agreement, PRFAA reopens a service center for Puerto Ricans living in New York, who will now be able to receive assistance in accessing important documents such as birth, marriage, death, and Child Support Administration (Asume) certificates, as well as authenticating other public documents to be used abroad.

Hochul also recognized the island’s government proclaiming November as Puerto Rico Heritage month.

Governor Hochul recalled that the office to help the Puerto Rican community in New York that was in Times Square closed in 2017. She said that Puerto Ricans will now have a space closer to their community, in the Bronx, since this is the area with the largest concentration of Puerto Ricans.

“As home to one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans in the U.S., New York is taking steps to ensure that everyone in our state can access vital programs, services, and benefits,” Governor Hochul said and added: “This brand-new office will help to ease the burden of locating important records and documents for Puerto Ricans in and around New York, and I thank Governor Pierluisi and Congressman Torres for their partnership in bringing this resource to our state.”

Hochul called to make this office a “smart place where people don’t have to travel thousands of miles to get records they need for school or jobs and their everyday life”.

Representative Torres and Carmen Feliciano, PRFAA executive director attended the press conference and highlighted the partnership between Puerto Rico and New York

“Today we are excited to announce the reopening of the Puerto Rican services Office in the Bronx. I am proud to work with Governor Hochul and Governor Pierluisi to serve the Puerto Rican community in New York City,” Ritchie Torres said while noting that the “presence of this office not only allows for Puerto Rican residents to access important documentation but also creates a space to build relationships between the Puerto Rican diaspora in NYC and current residents of Puerto Rico”

Hochul estimated that nearly one million Puerto Ricans or people of Puerto Rican descent live in New York, a population that had increased after Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017.

Pierluisi explained that 2021 data reflected that the population loss was much smaller and added that arrivals and departures statistics at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, in Carolina, “we also saw that there are still more people leaving than entering, but the number is never close to what we saw after María,” the governor added.

The new Bronx office will also guide procedures and services offered by the Puerto Rican government. Puerto Ricans who live in New York and require the center’s services can make an appointment at www.prfaa.pr.gov.

“They can make an appointment on the website. When you go there, you will see the Orlando regional office and the New York office. Make sure you are making an appointment at the New York office for the second week of December, from December 12 to 15,” said PRFAA’s executive director.

Pierluisi pledged to have a full-time PRFAA officer. He explained that the real cost to operate the office would consist of the salary and benefits of the employee who will be working in the Bronx because the space was already offered by the New York government.

“The Office of Management and Budget is well aware of PRFAA’s needs, so my commitment is to have someone there full-time in the near future. In the meantime, as the director said, we will be having staff there the week of December 12-15,” Pierluisi added.

Hochul also announced other projects to boost the economy of Puerto Rican farmers on the island by opening a market in the Bronx to offer fresh produce from the island. She said that they are working partnerships with the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) to encourage exchange programs in the area of Agricultural Development and Research.

“Let’s share technology, let’s share ideas, and let’s share the educational opportunities with having students who are here be able to spend time at Cornell University, which is one of the premier agricultural institutions in the world,” she added.