Washington - Puerto Rican Raúl Labrador will be the next Attorney General of Idaho and Anthony D’Esposito, whose mother is Puerto Rican, will be the new Representative for New York’s 4th district, in Nassau County.

The victories by Labrador and D’Esposito, both Republicans, were among the developments in the 2022 congressional and state elections that may have left a wider rift in the federal government.

Labrador -who won about 62.5 percent of the vote- was a congressman representing Idaho from 2011 to 2018. He came to Congress as part of the Tea Party movement and was one of the founders of the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House.

Born in Puerto Rico and a lawyer, Labrador unsuccessfully sought, in 2018, to win the Republican nomination for governor, but was defeated by incumbent Governor Brad Little. He said he would protect “conservative values.”

Labrador may be the second Puerto Rican elected to statewide office in the United States. The first person may have been Nellie Gorbea, Rhode Island’s secretary of state.

D’Esposito, who does not mention his Hispanic heritage on his website, got 51.9 percent of the vote - a difference of 10,000 after 91 percent of the ballots were counted - to defeat Democrat Laura Gillen. D’Esposito is a former police officer and a Hempstead Town Council member.

In Congress, the four Puerto Ricans with full voting rights in the House - Nydia Velázquez, Darren Soto, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and Ritchie Torres, all Democrats - won on Tuesday their re-election for another two-year term.

Velázquez, who represents Puerto Ricans in Congress, was elected for the 16th time, with about 80 percent of the vote.

Torres, on the other hand, got about 82 percent of the votes and Ocasio Cortez, 70 percent, against two opponents while Soto, in a Kissimmee-based district, 53 percent.

In December, Velázquez will complete her 30 years as a congresswoman. And during the next term, she would become the longest-serving Puerto Rican in the U.S. Congress, more than her former colleague José Serrano.

The Puerto Rican congresswoman has chaired the Small Business Committee and was the first Hispanic to lead a U.S. House committee.

Soto, first elected in 2016, will begin his fourth two-year term in January.

If Republicans take control of the House in January, it would be the first time that both Ocasio Cortez - who will be starting her third term and is one of the Democrats’ liberal stars- and Torres - second term - would be in the minority.

Asencio loses

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Carlos Giménez won the House seat for the 28th District in South Florida, defeating Puerto Rican Robert Asencio.

Giménez won 63.7 percent of the vote to easily beat Puerto Rican Asencio, a former state representative.

Giménez, a Cuban American, now represents a large part of that district, which is now number 26 and includes parts of Miami-Dade and Monroe.

On the other hand, Maxwell Frost, 25 years old and Afro-Cuban, won about 60 percent of the votes and became the new Democratic representative for Central Florida’s 10th district. That is the district now represented by Val Demings, who unsuccessfully sought to unseat Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Frost’s biological mother is Puerto Rican. He will be the first Gen Z member of Congress.

In New York, Puerto Rican Paul Rodríguez, who sought to become the next state comptroller, lost to incumbent Democrat Thomas DiNapoli, who won 57 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Democratic Senators José M. Serrano, Gustavo Rivera, and Luis Sepúlveda were reelected. Kristen González won the seat for the 59th district. González, Serrano, and Rivera had no opposition in the general election.

In Florida, State Senator Víctor Torres, a Democrat, was re-elected 53-47 over fellow Puerto Rican Peter Vivaldi, a Republican, in the 25th district.

Democrat Johanna López won Florida’s 43rd district 57-43 over Republican Christopher Wright. But Eunice Ortiz lost her Senate bid for District 18, in the St. Petersburg area.

And Connecticut’s Puerto Rican state representatives Minnie González, Edwin Vargas, Jason Rojas, Robert “Bobby” Sánchez, Hilda Santiago, Juan Candelaria, Julio Concepción, Christopher Rosario, and Manny Sánchez were also re-elected on Tuesday.

In Massachusetts, State Senator Adam Gómez and State Representatives Jon Santiago and Carlos González were re-elected without opposition.