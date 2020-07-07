The upsurge in COVID-19 cases on the island and the increase in positive diagnostic tests reported since mid-June should prompt an evaluation - and even a reconsideration - of the measures taken to reopen certain economic and social sectors amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to several health experts consulted by El Nuevo Día.

Yesterday, the Health Department confirmed 204 new cases, the highest number reported in a single day. The agency also informed about 21 previous infections tested between March 26 and June 19 that were not reported before.

The Health Department also announced yesterday the first confirmed coronavirus infection in a senior care center, however, there are no details whether this case, detected on Sunday, is already included in official Health statistics.

"We took very strict measures that really helped to lower infection rates as much as possible in Puerto Rico. But, once certain activities began to open and more people from the mainland began to arrive, and if we look at the states right now, where the situation is more critical, such as Texas and Florida, we know that the virus is coming in, and community contagion begins," said psychiatrist Karen Martínez, one of the members of the Medical Task Force created by Governor Vázquez Garced.

As of yesterday, the number of confirmed Coronavirus infections was 2,071. Meanwhile, probable infections increased to 6,514, with 452 new ones, of which 119 had not been reported and were tested between April 13 and June 18.

Throughout this weekend, some people did not take the necessary protection measures while they were in public places, such as beaches. But Martínez reminded that the coronavirus incubation period is approximately 14 days, so whether these meetings and parties generated an increase in contagion will be revealed in two weeks.

"These cases we see now, we are talking about (infections) that happened one or two weeks ago," he said.

This coincides with Father's Day celebrations and the beginning of the third phase of economic reopening, which beginning June 16 allowed an increase in stores and restaurant capacity, as well as the reopening of spaces such as movie theaters, gyms, and beaches, among others.

Martínez recalled that the economic reopening phases implemented by the governor in the past two months have not followed the recommendations of the so-called Medical Task Force in April.

"We are at a point where, if we take the appropriate measures, if we make sure we take care of ourselves, we can reduce that level of contagion," Martínez said.

"When we see what has been happening, what doctors tell us is happening, our recommendation is to reconsider the reopening phases, so they are closer to what we recommend," she added.

For example, the Task Force spokeswoman stressed that it´s not possible to plan for the long term, but for periods of three weeks at most. Given this, she stressed that it is still early to make decisions about the start of the school year.

“This would really be the worst time, mid-July, end of July, having to go back. What’s going to happen to the schools? I’m a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I know it’s important, but we can’t rush it,” she said.

The governor, meanwhile, insisted that it is everyone´s responsibility to take the necessary measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have to trust the people," trust that they will follow the rules, that they are aware of the risk because COVID is here, it has not gone away, Vázquez Garced said in a radio interview (La X).

Given this upsurge in cases, Health Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano held a meeting yesterday with the agency's team of scientists and epidemiologists to discuss the data, as well as the efforts to control the arrival of travelers to the island's airports and to keep the long-term care centers free of COVID-19. He later met with Vázquez Garced.

The Health Secretary said yesterday that in the meeting with the governor, the possibility of reversing the plan to reopen the economy and the government already established was not discussed.

"We continue to look at the numbers. If there were any kind of impact on the variables, we would be communicating it to the governor and we would make the proper recommendations," he said.

He also praised the work by different economic sectors to manage the risks of contagion, such as in shopping centers and restaurants. What happened over the weekend, he said, is the result of a "small group of people who are presumed to have no social responsibility."

"Positive cases worry us because they are young people who are going to get infected but not sick, and what we are telling that group is that they can transmit the virus to someone else who is at risk and has chronic conditions. So in that context, people are being told to be careful," González Feliciano said.

On alert as travelers arrive

Most of the new infections are related to travelers who arrived on the island last month, the psychiatrist revealed.

"The task force has been evaluating all cases through hospitals and medical networks. Almost all doctors, throughout Puerto Rico, agree that these cases we are beginning to see had a family member coming from the United States," Martínez said.

Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in municipalities such as Canóvanas and Guayanilla, caused precisely by infected individuals who came to Puerto Rico to visit relatives. Martínez explained that more infections were resulting from visits like these, but they were not identified as outbreaks because there was no contact with many people.

Vázquez Garced announced new regulations for people arriving on the island starting July 15. Travelers must take a diagnostic test, known as a molecular test, 72 hours before arriving in Puerto Rico and show evidence of a negative result. Those who do not take the molecular test must self-isolate on the island for 14 days.

Pneumologist Luis Nieves Garrastegui, former president of the Puerto Rican Pneumology Society, fears that the implementation of these restrictions will come late. “Seeing what we are seeing, what happened this weekend, between now and July 15 people from the mainland will continue to arrive. People will continue to invade the island, people who are entering the island who could be positive without knowing it,” said Nieves Garrastegui.

According to the data from the Health Department, yesterday there were 115 patients hospitalized diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 11 required ventilators.

The executive president of the Hospital Association, Jaime Plá, said that the number of hospitalizations has remained stable in recent weeks, at around 1 percent of the available hospital beds on the island.

"We are not going to raise the alert yet because we are having a problem, not yet. But I do have to say that the increase in cases is obviously a product of the reopening, there's more contact between people... Unless we see this rise above 140, 150, 160 hospitalizations, well, no it would not be necessary," said Plá.

The Health Secretary insisted that the capacity of the health and hospital services is not compromised, so the increase in cases has not caused alarm. For example, he noted that among patients in intensive care units, only 4 percent are related to COVID-19.

Nieves Garrastegui recalled that between May and June, the number of people hospitalized by COVID-19 reached 20.

"What does worry me is that we had a system, in April when the shutdown began, they made more COVID units in hospitals, they were looking for respirators, they were guiding health professionals. When cases began to drop, the COVID units started to be dismantled," the pulmonologist said.

More positive tests

Beyond confirmed cases and probable positive cases, the Health Secretary yesterday admitted an increase in the rate of COVID-19 molecular tests with positive results in Puerto Rico.

An analysis conducted by the agency showed that the figure has been on the rise since early and mid-June. According to data provided to El Nuevo Día, between June 25 and 30, there was a 1.4 percent increase in the positive rate, which reached 2.4 percent. When compared to June 1 (0.7 percent), the increase was 1.7 percent.

"We've been looking at that number, at the rates of positivity in testing, and that number remained close to 1 percent. The latest report by Dr. Miguel Valencia (Director of the Surveillance System) reflects that the number increased to 2.4 percent. When we look at science, scientists claim that that number should remain between 2 percent and 5 percent, but other scientists say that it can be between 2 percent and 12 percent," the Secretary said.

At the beginning of the public health emergency, the rates of positivity in testing were around 10 percent, but it began to drop by the end of March.

González Feliciano explained that the Department's main concern is that only 10 percent of the positive cases may show symptoms of the disease, while 90 percent can transmit the virus to people in vulnerable populations and with chronic conditions without knowing they are infected.

The case reported yesterday of a resident of a senior center in Carolina was detected after the 61-year-old man was hospitalized, according to Family Affairs Secretary Orlando López Belmonte.

“In this case, the older adult was admitted for symptoms unrelated to COVID-19 and was confirmed positive after the test,” López Belmonte said in written statements.

López Belmonte stressed that visits to long-term care centers have not yet been authorized.

Retired Public Health professor and demographer Judith Rodríguez recalled that an estimated 49 percent of deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States were in housing complexes, retirement communities, and long-term care facilities.

"This case is really worrying, and we will have to evaluate how to manage the situation both with residents and employees," she said.

Reporter Leysa Caro González collaborated with this story.