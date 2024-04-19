Hacienda With a Taste of Peñolano Countryside

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Peñuelas.- Cancer has not been an impediment for Elba Iris Vázquez Olán and her husband, Harry Feliciano Vera, to continue the development of a family project that they began nearly four decades ago, when they transformed the space where their residence is located, in the Quebrada Ceiba barrio, in Peñuelas, into a cozy space that houses accommodations and activity venues.

There, they built Hacienda Villa Flor, a unique concept that began with the construction of several rustic-style areas, where various activities such as weddings, quinceañeros, birthdays, and graduations are carried out, in a relaxing environment surrounded by nature and a pool suitable for both children and adults.

In addition, six rooms for short-term stays on Airbnb were built. Each can host from two to four people, and they are furnished with a queen bed, a bathroom, living room, a fridge, a stove, and other amenities that provide a different lodging experience for guests.

Almost every space on the hacienda was built by Feliciano Vera, who has been diagnosed with cancer three times. But the illness has not been an obstacle for this professional photographer who worked for many years in the neighboring city of Ponce. He is not afraid to create new attractions for his cozy hacienda. It hasn’t been an obstacle for Vázquez, his wife, who is also a cancer survivor.

“Our house is here... at first there was no pool, but we arranged everything little by little. Harry (Feliciano) has built everything, from the Batey, the apartments, to the pavilions and the wooden house. Little by little, the hacienda grew,” Vázquez highlighted.

Among the spaces equipped for activities are the Batey de Doña Guilla, Pabellón Don Flor, and Pabellón Doña Guilla; all in honor of Feliciano’s parents.

“Hacienda Villa Flor is for private activities, but we also have a camping area, private parking, six Airbnb apartments, the Batey de Doña Guilla, which was built in honor of his mother; it is a small area with a stage, it’s booked a lot for weddings,” Vázquez highlighted.

“Another one of the areas, Pabellón Don Flor, was built in honor of Harry’s (Feliciano) father, as is the hacienda. There is also Pabellón Doña Guilla. These are the three areas for activities. There’s also a pool area; the pool is 65 feet long and it’s perfect for family activities, graduations, and other activities,” she said.

On the other hand, Feliciano seems not to be afraid of his tireless work, stating that “I cannot sit idly by. I like to build and make new things.”

“Our new acquisition is the ‘Vecindad de la Doctora Corazón’ in honor of Elba (Vázquez). It’s a space we made for ourselves and our friends; it’s great for barbecues, and it’s located away from the other areas. We also have six Airbnbs, five of them are named after birds: The Pitirre, Picaflor (hummingbird), Reinita (warbler), Ruiseñor (nightingale) and the Turpial (oriole),” he explained.

“Another new acquisition is La Cabaña, for couples; it’s a small, rustic wooden area. It will have outdoor showers, for honeymoons, renewals of wedding vows, etc. It will be blocked on all sides, surrounded by bamboo so that couples can be in the nude if they so desire,” Feliciano added.

Room prices start at $90 a night, plus $50 for cleaning and maintenance, all through the Airbnb platform.

“The platform collects taxes and they add the additional costs, but they work perfectly, they take all the relevant information from people and, if something happens, they respond too. I have never had that problem because people behave wonderfully and come back. We’re four minutes away from downtown Peñuelas, and from Ponce, 20 minutes,” he stated.