9 de agosto de 2024
86°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Heat warning issued and light downpours expected in the western area of Puerto Rico

The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan warned of a moderate risk of currents for the country’s beaches and the Virgin Islands

August 9, 2024 - 1:26 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The heat warning is in effect as of 10:00 am. (WFO San Juan)
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
By Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Periodista de Breaking Newsyaritza.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat warning for several coastal municipalities from San Juan to Yabucoa starting at 10:00 a.m. Friday and forecast passing showers for the western area of the island.

RELATED

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

In statements to El Nuevo Día, NWS meteorologist in San Juan, Ryan Chambers, spoke about the weather forecast for this day. In that line, he reported that throughout the morning showers are expected in the eastern area of Puerto Rico.

“Then, during afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms are expected in western Puerto Rico. The heaviest rain (is expected to be) in the Mayagüez area and that western zone,” Chambers indicated, to questions from this media.

On the other hand, he added that there is also a heat warning for several municipalities located along the coast of Puerto Rico, starting from San Juan to Yabucoa. “It’s going to be a hot day,” Chambers warned.

According to an NWS graphic, the heat warning means that “there is a risk to most heat-sensitive people, especially those lacking effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Potential impacts to some heat-sensitive health systems and industries.”

However, there is a moderate risk of rip currents for beaches in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Probability of development increases

Meanwhile, the tropical wave west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands increased to a 60% chance of cyclonic development over the next seven days, according to the latest 8:00 a.m. bulletin from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The system is expected to approach the northeastern Caribbean region by mid-week. However, the MNS in San Juan warned that “it is too early to determine what impacts, if any, this system will bring to Puerto Rico.”

“A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands is producing a large area of showers and disorganized thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic. Any wave development should be slow during the next two days as it moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic,” the report said.

Following that, the National Center warns that, “conditions are expected to become more conducive for development as the wave moves west-northwestward, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as the system approaches the Lesser Antilles”.

At present, the system is forecast to continue moving generally west-northwestward and could approach the Antilles by the middle of next week.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Yaritza Rivera ClementeArrow Icon
Periodista loiceña con más de ocho años de experiencia en prensa escrita. Trabajó para el periódico El Vocero cubriendo temas de "breaking news" y Legislatura. En sus años de experiencia, cubrió...
