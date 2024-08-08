Opinión
Area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean is being tracked with a low probability of developing into a tropical system

The tropical wave could increase chances of rain for next week

August 8, 2024 - 2:11 PM

This is the area where a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean could develop into a tropical system. At the moment, its development potential remains low for the next seven days, although people are urged to keep an eye out for possible updates. (NHC/NOAA)
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking News

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave in the south-central Atlantic Ocean that has a low potential for development over the next seven days.

According to a special report issued by that entity, “an area of low pressure could form in the central or western Atlantic Ocean during the next week”.

“Some development of this system is possible as it approaches the Lesser Antilles early to mid next week and moves generally west-northwestward toward the Greater Antilles,” the report states.

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) also remains vigilant to the potential development of this phenomenon, although they reiterated that the models do not have consensus.

“If it develops, it could arrive near us as a tropical wave or a tropical storm, which would mean that it would increase rain and thundershowers activity for the middle of next week,” said meteorologist Robert Mitchell, in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

As this disturbance continues to move, we will have a clearer picture of its potential development as well as its path. It should be noted that the area highlighted in the map shared by the NHC shows the area where this phenomenon could develop and not its trajectory.

Regarding daily conditions in Puerto Rico, another hot day is expected this Thursday for coastal municipalities with “some Saharan dust seepage.”

“We have an excessive heat advisory from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and it will be for most of northern, western and southern Puerto Rico. Also, we have an excessive heat warning for northeastern Puerto Rico as well as Vieques and Culebra,” Mitchell said.

The meteorologist did not rule out the possibility of passing showers for some regions of the island and said that by Thursday afternoon more dust from the Sahara could arrive, which would result in hot and hazy conditions for the island on Friday.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Richard I. Colón Badillo
