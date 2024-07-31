Tropical wave approaches Puerto Rico and will bring heavy rain for the next few days

The arrival of a tropical wave in Puerto Rico will increase rainfall activity across the entire island on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to forecasts by the National Weather Service (SNM), the regions most affected by downpours are expected to be the eastern half and the interior southwest on Wednesday, and the north and northwest on Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Manuel Ramos said that by Wednesday afternoon, “heavier than normal” downpours are expected as the tropical wave approaches the island.

“The wave as such would be approaching closer to the night and then all the rain and downpours it would be dragging would be affecting us on Thursday,” Ramos said.

After the passing of the wave, the direction of the winds will change and that is why rain activity is expected for different regions on Thursday, the expert explained.

Heavy rains are expected during the next few days, especially starting from Wednesday night (Carlos Rivera Giusti)

The high cloudiness entrained by this disturbance will cause a relief in the heat indexes for a large part of the island, which during the last few days experienced high risks of excessive heat.

“These downpours may cause locally higher surf and stronger gusts. There is an announcement to exercise caution in the waters of the Atlantic, due to swells of up to six feet,” warned the meteorologist.

NOAA identifies areas where tropical systems could develop

On the other hand, the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) pointed out the areas of the Atlantic Ocean where there is the greatest possibility of the development of tropical systems for the weeks of August 7 to 13 and August 14 to 20.

In these forecasts, Puerto Rico is indicated as an area with a 20% probability of tropical formation in the August 14-20 map, although it should be noted that this map is only an experimental product that focuses on large-scale conditions during a seven-day period and continues to be tested.

“This was to be expected because we are entering the peak of the (hurricane) season,” Ramos said.

For now, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) does not foresee the formation of any other tropical system in the Atlantic basin, while they continue to monitor the development of the tropical wave that would be passing by the island tonight and that maintains a 60% probability of development for the next seven days.

Forecasts indicate that this disturbance could develop into a tropical depression near Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida by this weekend, as it continues its westward, northwesterly path.

