Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
1 de agosto de 2024
84°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Rain and thunderstorms related to tropical waves will continue to affect Puerto Rico on Thursday

A change in wind direction during the afternoon will boost precipitation for municipalities in the north and northwest of the island

August 1, 2024 - 12:10 PM

Updated At

Updated on August 1, 2024 - 12:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Rainy conditions are expected to last at least through Friday morning. (WFO San Juan)
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking Newsrichard.colon@gfrmedia.com

The approach of a tropical wave near Puerto Rico will continue causing downpours and thundershowers this Thursday over the island, which are expected to be stronger in the northern half of the territory.

RELATED

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

According to meteorologist Manuel Ramos of the National Weather Service (SNM), during the morning the humidity dragged by the tropical wave and southeast winds will drive downpour activity in the southern half of the island.

“We are already seeing some downpour activity, with the heaviest in Yauco, Guayanilla, Maunabo, Yabucoa and Humacao,” Ramos said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

By the afternoon, these downpours are expected to be reported with more force in the northern half of Puerto Rico. Ramos predicted “an active afternoon” that could leave at least one to two inches of rain and even more in isolated areas.

The rain could continue through Friday, when a day of transition in the weather is expected to begin as the tropical wave moves away.

“The moisture field of the wave is going to be there, but it (conditions) will be improving during the day (Friday),” the meteorologist said.

The SNM maintains in force its call for caution for operators of small boats in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in the face of a swell that can reach up to six feet offshore.

However, the tropical wave continues to move westward, approaching Hispaniola, while it is expected to continue moving toward the state of Florida. Forecasts indicate that this disturbance could become a tropical depression in the next seven days, with a 60% probability of development.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard I. Colón Badillo
Richard I. Colón BadilloArrow Icon
Periodista con especial énfasis en temas de Noticias y policiacas. Ha laborado para Noticel, El Vocero y, ahora, El Nuevo Día. Como parte de la cobertura de eventos noticiosos del diario,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 1 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: