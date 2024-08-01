Rain and thunderstorms related to tropical waves will continue to affect Puerto Rico on Thursday

The approach of a tropical wave near Puerto Rico will continue causing downpours and thundershowers this Thursday over the island, which are expected to be stronger in the northern half of the territory.

According to meteorologist Manuel Ramos of the National Weather Service (SNM), during the morning the humidity dragged by the tropical wave and southeast winds will drive downpour activity in the southern half of the island.

“We are already seeing some downpour activity, with the heaviest in Yauco, Guayanilla, Maunabo, Yabucoa and Humacao,” Ramos said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

By the afternoon, these downpours are expected to be reported with more force in the northern half of Puerto Rico. Ramos predicted “an active afternoon” that could leave at least one to two inches of rain and even more in isolated areas.

The rain could continue through Friday, when a day of transition in the weather is expected to begin as the tropical wave moves away.

“The moisture field of the wave is going to be there, but it (conditions) will be improving during the day (Friday),” the meteorologist said.

The SNM maintains in force its call for caution for operators of small boats in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in the face of a swell that can reach up to six feet offshore.

However, the tropical wave continues to move westward, approaching Hispaniola, while it is expected to continue moving toward the state of Florida. Forecasts indicate that this disturbance could become a tropical depression in the next seven days, with a 60% probability of development.

