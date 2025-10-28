Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
28 de octubre de 2025
88°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Heriberto Marí­n Torres will lead the 75th anniversary of the nationalist insurrection from Wednesday onwards

The commemorative march will depart from the Coabey neighborhood to the center of the town of Jayuya

October 28, 2025 - 2:32 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
From Wednesday, events related to the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the nationalist insurrection begin, said Heriberto Marín Torres. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Former nationalist prisoner Heriberto Marí­n Torres will lead this Thursday, in Jayuya, the March in Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the nationalist insurrection of 1950.

The events will begin on Wednesday, at 6:00 p.m., with an official ceremony in which the library of the old Jayuya hospital will be named after Marín Torres.

The Municipality of Jayuya officially recognizes the date of October 30, 1950.

Thursday’s march, meanwhile, will start at 9:00 a.m. from the Coabey neighborhood - departing from the Casa Museo Blanca Canales - as part of a five-mile route.

Marín Torres served nine years in prison for his participation in the events of October 1950 and helped the nationalist leader Blanca Canales to place the flag of Puerto Rico on the balcony of what was the Riverside Hotel from where the independence of the Puerto Rican archipelago was proclaimed for a few moments.

The former nationalist prisoner asked that those attending the commemorative events, who will be able to camp at the Blanca Canales House Museum and the Martyrs’ Museum, demonstrate in a united way with the Puerto Rican flag.

“Before leaving, there will be a breakfast at the Martyrs’ Museum. Afterwards, there will be a mass,” said MarÃ­n Torres, indicating that the activities include paying tribute to the tomb of nationalists in the town’s cemetery.

They also include a tribute, on Thursday afternoon, at the Casa Museo Blanca Canales, to Edmidio Marí­n, Marí­n Torres’ cousin and the other survivor of the nationalist insurrection.

Also, on Saturday there will be a tribute to Griselio Torresola and Oscar Collazo - the perpetrators of the November 1, 1950 assassination attempt against then U.S. President Harry Truman at Blair House - and Carlos Irizarry, one of the commanders of the revolutionary effort who died in a confrontation with the Jayuya Police.

Marín Torres added that young José Miguel del Valle began a walk from La Puntilla, in Old San Juan, which he intends to end at Tres Picachos mountain in Jayuya, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the insurrection.

“This date should be remembered as a revolution, an insurrection in favor of Puerto Rico’s independence that does not belong only to the nationalists, but to the people, because revolutions are made with the people. In every Puerto Rican there is a nationalist,” Marí­n Torres said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

He maintained that, although some avoid the word revolution, because it did not achieve its objective, it should not be described as a revolt, because that “can happen anywhere”.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Puerto RicoJayuyaStatus de Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 28 de octubre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: