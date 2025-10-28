Former nationalist prisoner Heriberto Marí­n Torres will lead this Thursday, in Jayuya, the March in Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the nationalist insurrection of 1950.

The events will begin on Wednesday, at 6:00 p.m., with an official ceremony in which the library of the old Jayuya hospital will be named after Marín Torres.

The Municipality of Jayuya officially recognizes the date of October 30, 1950.

Thursday’s march, meanwhile, will start at 9:00 a.m. from the Coabey neighborhood - departing from the Casa Museo Blanca Canales - as part of a five-mile route.

Marín Torres served nine years in prison for his participation in the events of October 1950 and helped the nationalist leader Blanca Canales to place the flag of Puerto Rico on the balcony of what was the Riverside Hotel from where the independence of the Puerto Rican archipelago was proclaimed for a few moments.

The former nationalist prisoner asked that those attending the commemorative events, who will be able to camp at the Blanca Canales House Museum and the Martyrs’ Museum, demonstrate in a united way with the Puerto Rican flag.

“Before leaving, there will be a breakfast at the Martyrs’ Museum. Afterwards, there will be a mass,” said MarÃ­n Torres, indicating that the activities include paying tribute to the tomb of nationalists in the town’s cemetery.

They also include a tribute, on Thursday afternoon, at the Casa Museo Blanca Canales, to Edmidio Marí­n, Marí­n Torres’ cousin and the other survivor of the nationalist insurrection.

Also, on Saturday there will be a tribute to Griselio Torresola and Oscar Collazo - the perpetrators of the November 1, 1950 assassination attempt against then U.S. President Harry Truman at Blair House - and Carlos Irizarry, one of the commanders of the revolutionary effort who died in a confrontation with the Jayuya Police.

Marín Torres added that young José Miguel del Valle began a walk from La Puntilla, in Old San Juan, which he intends to end at Tres Picachos mountain in Jayuya, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the insurrection.

“This date should be remembered as a revolution, an insurrection in favor of Puerto Rico’s independence that does not belong only to the nationalists, but to the people, because revolutions are made with the people. In every Puerto Rican there is a nationalist,” Marí­n Torres said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

He maintained that, although some avoid the word revolution, because it did not achieve its objective, it should not be described as a revolt, because that “can happen anywhere”.

