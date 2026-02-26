High surf warning in Puerto Rico: dangerous waves and rip currents along north coast

If you had beach plans, it’s best to reconsider. Surf continues to be dangerous on the north coast, with breaking waves that could reach up to 15 feet in isolated events, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS meteorologist María Novoa said that a strong undertow warning remains in effect for the entire north coast, including Culebra, as well as a high risk of marine currents in that area, Vieques and sectors of the southwest.

In addition, a small craft warning remains in effect in most regional waters, where the swell is between seven and 10 feet.

“The conditions are quite dangerous and are not suitable for bathers,” said Novoa, who recommended choosing beaches that are not under warnings and avoiding climbing on rocks, as the waves can have a sudden impact.

As for the weather, he said that short duration passing showers are expected during the day in the east and interior of the island.

In the afternoon, some episodes of rain could develop towards the west, although significant flooding is not expected. However, isolated thunderstorms are not ruled out.

The increase in winds also maintains strong breezy conditions in coastal areas, so any unsecured objects could be swept away.

