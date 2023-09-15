Grupo HIMA San Pablo is the second-largest hospital system on the island. The first is Metro Pavia.
Grupo HIMA San Pablo is the second-largest hospital system on the island. The first is Metro Pavia. (Nahira Montcourt)

The bankruptcy of Centro Médico del Turabo Inc. and its companies –which includes HIMA hospitals in Caguas, Humacao, and Cupey and the rest of the affiliated corporations– is larger than the original estimates.

💬See comments