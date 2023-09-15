💬See comments
The bankruptcy of Centro Médico del Turabo Inc. and its companies –which includes HIMA hospitals in Caguas, Humacao, and Cupey and the rest of the affiliated corporations– is larger than the original estimates.
- ⎙
Friday, September 15, 2023 - 5:17 p.m.
The bankruptcy of Centro Médico del Turabo Inc. and its companies –which includes HIMA hospitals in Caguas, Humacao, and Cupey and the rest of the affiliated corporations– is larger than the original estimates.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: