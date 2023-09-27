HIMA filed for bankruptcy after accumulating debts of more than $470 million.
(Nahira Montcourt)

The HIMA San Pablo Group has once again asked the court to approve emergency financing to keep its hospitals operating, otherwise, it could be forced to invoke Chapter 7 (liquidation) of the federal bankruptcy code this week.

