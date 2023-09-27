💬See comments
The HIMA San Pablo Group has once again asked the court to approve emergency financing to keep its hospitals operating, otherwise, it could be forced to invoke Chapter 7 (liquidation) of the federal bankruptcy code this week.
- ⎙
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - 2:18 a.m.
The HIMA San Pablo Group has once again asked the court to approve emergency financing to keep its hospitals operating, otherwise, it could be forced to invoke Chapter 7 (liquidation) of the federal bankruptcy code this week.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: