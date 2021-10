HMS Ferries, the company with which the Maritime Transportation Authority (ATM, Spanish acronym) established a public-private partnership (PPP) to operate the ferries service, plans to start operating before the end of 2021 -two years earlier than established in its contract- and the company’s president, Matt Miller, said he will not request an increase in fares for residents of Vieques and Culebra, at least, in the first three years of the agreement.