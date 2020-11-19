Washington – Now that the House approved the bill, Democratic lawmakers plan to pressure the Senate leadership to ease the requirements for an individual to prove ownership of property and access federal assistance for disasters like Hurricane María.

“Now, the Senate must step up, act, and pass this important piece of legislation,” said Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), author of the bill, which was also promoted by groups such as Oxfam America and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The bill, approved Tuesday by the House, incorporates alternative forms of evidence to determine if an individual or household is eligible for assistance, which includes presenting a utility (gas, electric, sewer, or water) bill with the name and address of the individual; merchant’s statement (including a credit card, delivery notice, or first class mail) with the name and address of the individual, and a pay stub from an employer with the name and address of the individual, among others.

The act also includes “to publish in English, Spanish, and any other locally predominant languages on the website of FEMA and on social media the declarative statement form and instructions on how applicants can reopen or seek further appeal of relevant determinations.”

“The federal government’s failed response to Hurricanes Maria and Irma’s devastating impact on the people—and island—of Puerto Rico has proven to be an illustration of the harm that outdated relief programs and congressional gridlock can have on a community,” said. Espaillat.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) authored the legislation in the Senate, which has 13 Democratic co-sponsors, including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (California) and Robert Menéndez (New Jersey).

“The House just passed our bill to make it easier for communities to receive the housing help that they need following a natural disaster, and I urge the Senate to quickly take it up,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

If the bill were to become law, nearly 80,000 people affected by Hurricane María would have the opportunity to “appeal decisions on applications that have been denied,” said Adi Martínez Román, Senior Policy Analyst for Puerto Rico in Oxfam America. “Survivors of hurricanes and other disasters need quick and agile responses to the devastating loss of homes and livelihoods,” she said.

Under the Stafford Act, ownership of property includes people who live in a home without paying rent and are in charge of repairs, Martínez Román explained.

For Washington Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González, who was the original co-sponsor of the bill, Hurricane María brought to light deficiencies in government agency procedures that resulted in stopping aid created to address emergencies from reaching those who needed it most.

Democratic Rep. Espaillat’s bill also mandates FEMA to “conduct an analysis comparing the costs, benefits, and effectiveness of assistance provided under the Disaster Housing Assistance Program, including any case management services provided, with other temporary housing options provided by the Administrator under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.” Along with Espaillat´s bill, the House of Representatives ratified a measure that would allow for an increase in the federal emergency assistance to address this year´s disasters. The legislation proposes to ensure that state and local governments matching requirements are reduced to a 10 percent cap.

In the case of COVID, the federal contribution would be 100 percent. Another measure passed in the House stops FEMA from clawing back assistance mistakenly awarded to disaster victims that applied for it in good faith.

Republican leader on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Sam Graves is the author of this bill.