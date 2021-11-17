Washington - The House Democratic leadership wants to begin floor debate on the budget reconciliation bill with President Joe Biden’s social agenda, including the extension of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to Puerto Rico and an increase in Medicaid funding today.

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer considered yesterday the vote on the House floor could take place no later than Saturday but did not rule out that it may happen between Thursday and Friday.

To schedule the vote, the Democratic leadership is awaiting the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) analysis on the cost of the entire legislation, which the House estimated at $1.75 trillion.

Moderate Democrats have held up the legislation until they know whether the CBO analysis is in line with that of the White House, acknowledging that there will be differences in the Executive’s estimates that will be recovered through increased oversight by the federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

PUBLICIDAD

Hoyer said much of the CBO’s information may be ready by Friday, by then that office expects to complete its analysis. “I expect a vote as soon as that information is available,” Hoyer said, assuring that the House will not begin its Thanksgiving recess - scheduled for Friday - until the vote takes place on the House floor.

In addition to extending SSI to Puerto Rico, which would be effective January 2024, the legislation would, among other things, increase the Medicaid funds for the island to $3.6 billion annually.