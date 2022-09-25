De acuerdo al borrador del plan fiscal, ee eliminarían beneficios a empleados activos de la AEE.
The public utility has been trapped in financial chaos for eight years. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The Fiscal Oversight Board decided to end negotiations with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority´s (PREPA) main creditors five years after the beginning of the financial restructuring process under PROMESA Title III.

