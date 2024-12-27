Guarantees on the location of the project and the natural gas supply contract with NFEnergía tipped the balance towards the selected bidder
December 27, 2024 - 11:15 AM
Guarantees on the location of the project and the natural gas supply contract with NFEnergía tipped the balance towards the selected bidder
December 27, 2024 - 11:15 AM
In selecting the Energiza consortium’s bid for the development of a new electricity generation plant in the metropolitan area, the Alliances Committee that evaluated the proposals received and negotiated the contract valued the guarantees regarding the location where the project will be located and the existence of a fuel supply agreement with NFEnergía, the New Fortress Energy subsidiary that already has two liquefied natural gas supply contracts with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: