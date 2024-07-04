El Nuevo Día viisted the center where the phone of the femicide Félix Verdejo and the contents of one of the most famous child exploitation cases in Colombia were evaluated
July 4, 2024 - 1:20 PM
El Nuevo Día viisted the center where the phone of the femicide Félix Verdejo and the contents of one of the most famous child exploitation cases in Colombia were evaluated
July 4, 2024 - 1:20 PM
After showing the frame and other components of a phone hit by a bullet, forensic investigator Ricardo Díaz emphasized that all digital evidence in electronic devices that citizens use on a daily basis is crucial in the investigations of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: