Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:HSI Forensic Lab: the brains behind digital evidence investigations

El Nuevo Día viisted the center where the phone of the femicide Félix Verdejo and the contents of one of the most famous child exploitation cases in Colombia were evaluated

July 4, 2024 - 1:20 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Forensic investigator Ricardo Díaz shows some of the components with which they work in the laboratory to obtain evidence and clarify cases, in this case, a cell phone destroyed by a bullet. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

After showing the frame and other components of a phone hit by a bullet, forensic investigator Ricardo Díaz emphasized that all digital evidence in electronic devices that citizens use on a daily basis is crucial in the investigations of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

