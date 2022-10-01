On Thursday, during a briefing on the impact of Ian in Florida, Biden announced his plan to visit Florida and Puerto Rico in the coming days.
On Thursday, during a briefing on the impact of Ian in Florida, Biden announced his plan to visit Florida and Puerto Rico in the coming days. (Agencia EFE)

Washington D.C./Ponce - The White House plans that President Joe Biden arrives in southern Puerto Rico on Monday so that he can see first-hand the serious damage Hurricane Fiona caused on the island.

