Washington - President Joe Biden plans to visit Puerto Rico and Florida to see the damage caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian, respectively.

By press time, sources indicated that Biden’s trip to San Juan is planned for Monday. But, there is still no official announcement.

“That is my intention,” Biden indicated yesterday when asked if he would also go to the island after mentioning that he plans to travel to Florida to meet with state authorities, including, if available, Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who criticizes his administration.

President Biden affirmed that the trip to Florida, which he declared a major disaster area, will take place “when conditions allow” and will not disrupt emergency efforts.

Biden’s remarks came at a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FEMA chief Deanne Criswell.

PUBLICIDAD

Before Biden’s trip, Criswell, who has already been in Puerto Rico, is scheduled to travel to Florida today.

About governor DeSantis, President Biden said he has spoken “to him four, five times already”, and that his administration has responded fully to the emergency in Florida.

“I offered the fullest federal support. Earlier this week, I approved his request for the pre-landfall emergency declaration to provide direct federal assistance to the state for emergency protective measures to save lives, including search and rescue and shelter and food. " Biden said and added that descriptions about his relationship and conversations with the Florida governor were " totally irrelevant, but I’ll answer it. Okay? In fact, very fine. He complimented me. He thanked me for the immediate response we had. He told me how much he appreciated it,’’ he added.

Hurricane Ian, like Fiona in Puerto Rico, caused catastrophic damage in the state, where 2.6 million people were without power yesterday.

Following Hurricane María, which devastated Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, former President Donald Trump visited the island on October 3. He was there for less than five hours

In his public meeting with then Governor Ricardo Rosselló, Trump claimed that the emergency at the time was “not a real catastrophe like Katrina,” but assured that he had granted the island’s government everything they had asked for even though he felt it impacted the budget.

“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack...because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico, and that’s fine. We’ve saved a lot of lives,” Trump said then, in a visit that is remembered more for him throwing rolls of paper at citizens at an event in Guaynabo.

PUBLICIDAD

Trump later blocked assistance to the island and his administration imposed strong requirements for the disbursement of funds, which Biden has softened.

The White House noted that President Biden has made clear that “Puerto Rico officials, first responders, and all those impacted by the storm have the full support of the Federal Government.” Biden declared Puerto Rico a major disaster area due to the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, which has caused billions in damages, and 25 deaths, and kept 20 percent of the population without power.

In addition, Biden authorized the federal government to fully fund, during the first 30 days, essential emergency work, such as the restoration of electricity and water services, installing shelters, food supply, and debris removal.