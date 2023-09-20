Washington D.C. - Four members of a Puerto Rican family living in Illinois were murdered at home over the weekend in a Chicago suburb in a violent incident still under investigation.

Romeoville Police reported that they found the bodies of the Puerto Rican couple Alberto Rolón, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two children, ages 10 and 7. Their three dogs were also killed.

The Police discovered the bodies Sunday evening. However, officers believe the murders have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stage,” said Deputy Chief of the Romeoville Police Department Chris Burne during a press conference held on Monday.

Police are investigating the incident as murder. “It is not a murder-suicide,” Burne said.

Raúl Santiago Bartolomei, Zoraida’s cousin and Assistant Professor Graduate at the UPR School of Planning, said they were a hard-working family.

PUBLICIDAD

“They did nothing but work 12-hour shifts. It was a very loving family,” said Santiago Bartolomei, who indicated that his cousin worked in a retail store and her husband worked in a liquor company warehouse.

The family only knows the details disclosed by the Police.

“This vile murder of my first cousin, her husband, and children leads me to think that the social deterioration of the United States is insurmountable. Horrible,” said Santiago Bartolomei on X, formerly Twitter.

Zoraida - whose father is from Villalba and her mother from San Juan - was born in Illinois but lived nearly 15 years in Puerto Rico. A dozen years ago she returned to Illinois. The couple had bought their home last April. Professor Santiago Bartolomei added that the couple made sure that their shifts did not overlap so one of them would always be at home.

According to the Police, one of the parents did not show up to work on Sunday and did not answer calls from relatives, which raised concerns that led to calling the Police Sunday evening.

Romeoville is 31 miles from Chicago.