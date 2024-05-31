We are part of The Trust Project
Civil rights pro groups fear suppression of voting rights in Florida
They have questioned a petition by extreme right-wing groups to remove around 10,000 people from the voters list
May 31, 2024 - 4:50 PM
More than 20 civil rights and voting rights pro organizations have raised alarm over efforts by sectors that tried to invalidate the 2020 elections by excluding nearly 10,000 voters in the state of Florida.
