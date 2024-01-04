💬See comments
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded the lowest inflation rate for 2023 last November, with a 1.9% interannual increase, according to the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH, Spanish acronym).
Thursday, January 4, 2024 - 7:35 p.m.
