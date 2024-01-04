In Puerto Rico, prices had not fallen below 2% since May 2021, when there was a year-on-year increase of 1.5%, according to data from the Department of Labor and Human Resources.
In Puerto Rico, prices had not fallen below 2% since May 2021, when there was a year-on-year increase of 1.5%, according to data from the Department of Labor and Human Resources. (JIM LO SCALZO)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded the lowest inflation rate for 2023 last November, with a 1.9% interannual increase, according to the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH, Spanish acronym).

