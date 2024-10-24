Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
24 de octubre de 2024
93°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Is it viable to grant Spanish nationality to Puerto Ricans?

The proposal, presented this week during an academic forum, would allow to keep U.S. citizenship, to which would be added that of the European Union and the passport of Spain

October 24, 2024 - 10:37 AM

Updated At

Updated on October 24, 2024 - 10:37 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
On December 10, 1898, the Treaty of Paris was signed through which Spain ceded Puerto Rico to the United States and, as a result, all those born on the island lost their Spanish nationality. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

A proposed law for Puerto Ricans to receive Spanish nationality was discussed this week during the international congress “The projection of Spain in the world: Past, present and future”. But how viable is this possibility, will there be interest in the “Motherland” to establish such a treaty, and how does this issue affect the political status of the island?

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leysa Caro González
Leysa Caro GonzálezArrow Icon
Empleada de GFR Media desde el 2005, Leysa Caro González comenzó como reportera del periódico Primera Hora, trabajando para la sección Volando Alto, un producto que estaba dirigido a los estudiantes...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 24 de octubre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: