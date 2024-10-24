The proposal, presented this week during an academic forum, would allow to keep U.S. citizenship, to which would be added that of the European Union and the passport of Spain
October 24, 2024 - 10:37 AM
Updated on October 24, 2024 - 10:37 AM
The proposal, presented this week during an academic forum, would allow to keep U.S. citizenship, to which would be added that of the European Union and the passport of Spain
October 24, 2024 - 10:37 AM
Updated on October 24, 2024 - 10:37 AM
A proposed law for Puerto Ricans to receive Spanish nationality was discussed this week during the international congress “The projection of Spain in the world: Past, present and future”. But how viable is this possibility, will there be interest in the “Motherland” to establish such a treaty, and how does this issue affect the political status of the island?
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: