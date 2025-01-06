Eliezer Ramos Parés assures that the Teaching Career, school infrastructure and adding more bilingual classrooms to the school system are part of his priorities in his return to the agency
January 6, 2025 - 6:38 PM
A few days before the start of the school semester, Education Secretary-designate Eliezer Ramos Parés acknowledged Sunday that there are “delays” in the maintenance of schools and in the recruitment of personnel, processes which, he said, he started upon his arrival at the agency on Friday, so he is confident that the schools will be ready to receive teachers and students this week.
