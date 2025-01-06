Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
7 de enero de 2025
79°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“It’s not a perfect scenario for the start of classes,” but it’s an ‘optimistic’ one, says education secretary-designate

Eliezer Ramos Parés assures that the Teaching Career, school infrastructure and adding more bilingual classrooms to the school system are part of his priorities in his return to the agency

January 6, 2025 - 6:38 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The appointment of Eliezer Ramos Parés as head of the Department of Education took place on January 1, 2009. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

A few days before the start of the school semester, Education Secretary-designate Eliezer Ramos Parés acknowledged Sunday that there are “delays” in the maintenance of schools and in the recruitment of personnel, processes which, he said, he started upon his arrival at the agency on Friday, so he is confident that the schools will be ready to receive teachers and students this week.

RELATED
Tags
Eliezer Ramos ParésJenniffer González
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 7 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: