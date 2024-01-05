George Alan O’Dowd was just a teenager when he met the love of his life. Raised in the 1970s, he grew up watching some of the decade´s greatest artists, stars that marked a before and after for the world’s stages. David Bowie, the T. Rex band, and its singer Marc Bolan brought the extravagance and theatricality of “glam rock” that years later would inspire young George to have his own band and scandalize the world with his androgynous look. Music is, and has always been, the love of his life.