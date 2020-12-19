Washington, D.C. - As leaders of the U.S. parties in Puerto Rico, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and former Senator Charlie Rodríguez sent letters to President-elect Joe Biden and congressional leaders asking for the island to become the 51st state.

The letters - which brought together several organizations and New Progressive Party (PNP) leaders - called for “respect for the will of the majority of Puerto Rican voters who have requested admission as a state of the Union”.

González signed the letter as president of the U.S. Republican Party in Puerto Rico, while Rodríguez signed it as president of the U.S. Democratic Party in Puerto Rico.

In asking the next federal government for the immediate admission of Puerto Rico as a state, the organizations alluded to the November 3 referendum in which 52 percent of the voters supported that option.

Last July, the referendum was rejected by the U.S. Department of Justice, which determined that it failed to comply with federal public policy since it did not include the other status options and misleadingly alleged that it was seeking the immediate admission of the island as a state.

PUBLICIDAD

“Last month, for the first time in history, voters on the island were asked whether “Puerto Rico should be immediately admitted into the Union as a state” and 52 percent of voters, over 620,000, said ‘YES’”. Now that Puerto Rico has spoken, Congress must begin acting on that mandate immediately,” they said in the letter sent Thursday.

They added that “the majority of Puerto Ricans, like all Americans, want to be treated equally under the law and to have an equal voice in the government that regulates their lives,” but stressed that “only Congress has the power to act on the clearly and democratically expressed will of the Puerto Rican people”.

The letter was sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Senate Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer; House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; the chairperson of the House Committee on Natural Resources; the next Republican leader on that committee, Bruce Westerman; the outgoing chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Lisa Murkowski; and the Democratic leader on that committee, Joe Manchin.

Although Biden said he believes that statehood is the best way to ensure equality within the federal government, he is committed to advancing a status process working with representatives who support each of the status options in Puerto Rico “to engage in a fair and binding process to determine their own status”.