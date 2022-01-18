Washington - Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González acknowledges that Congress is “dragging its feet and trying to avoid” the issue of Puerto Rico’s political status after the 2020 referendum when statehood won 52.5 percent of the vote.

“Congress is evading its responsibility,” González said.

A week into the second session of the 117th Congress, Commissioner González - a Republican - said she is keeping an eye on talks led by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer seeking a political status bill for Puerto Rico that would unite Democrats.

In the coming weeks, there may be a new meeting, said González, who participated in a call made by Hoyer on November 18, with the authors of the status bills, Nydia Velázquez (New York) and Darren Soto (Florida), the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), and Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who participated online.

PUBLICIDAD

They have had other phone conversations. But, so far, no new language has been discussed, said Commissioner González, on El Nuevo Día’s “Desde Washington” podcast.

“We have discussed elements that could be negotiable and those that are non-negotiable,” said González, who has previously said she may support a “statehood or independence” federal referendum as an option to her pro-statehood bill.

Resident Commissioner González explained that for a measure to advance in the Senate - which seems unlikely - “it is crucial” that it succeeds in the House this Congress which end in December, in a year marked by the November midterm elections.

But, without an agreement between the authors of the two bills before the House Natural Resources Committee, González said she will continue to push Bill 1522, led by Puerto Rican Democrat Soto seeking a “yes or no” federal statehood referendum tied to an admission process, even if the Senate blocks it.

González still wants a voting session in the Natural Resources Committee, where a measure to amend PROMESA, which imposed an Oversight Board on the Puerto Rico government and a bankruptcy system based on the island’s territorial status, has also failed to gain momentum.

“The majority voted in favor of statehood and got more votes than all the political leaders of all the parties. That, to me, is broad consensus. The Committee Chairman (Democrat Grijalva) should bring the bill or bills to committee. And there, he and the committee will see which one has the support and which one does not. I have a lot of colleagues who are not co-sponsors who have expressed their support, and I know they would vote in favor of the bill (H.R.1522),” she said.

PUBLICIDAD

Resident Commissioner González is the only Republican participating in the status talks, which are focused on reaching an agreement among Democrats. Her party’s leadership in the House has not even touched the issue. For example, although House Natural Resources Committee Minority Leader Bruce Westerman (Arkansas) criticized Velázquez´s H.R. 2070, he avoided saying whether he supports Soto and Gonzalez’s bill.

González justifies her party’s leadership avoiding the issue in the House, at a time when the Senate Republican leadership is ruling out advancing a statehood proposal.

For González, the House Republican leaders - who aspire to become the majority after these midterm elections - consider that, now, it is an issue for the Democrats. “Puerto Rico is used as a campaign ‘issue’ in general elections seeking the Latino vote in the U.S., but when the moment arrives, agreements are not honored, with the things promised in the campaign. The ball is in the House´s court, the Democratic leadership,” she stressed.

61 Democrats, including Soto, and 17 Republicans, including González support Bill 1522.

Bill 2070 by Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (N.Y.), seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives, has the support of 77 Democrats in total.

The Senate version of H.R. 1522 is backed by six Democrats and no Republicans. The bill similar to H.R. 2070 is supported by eight Democratic senators and two Republican senators.

Despite having repudiated former President Donald Trump, after January 6, 2021, and seeing that much of the Republican leadership embraces him again, González said she remains committed to the U.S. Republican Party.

PUBLICIDAD

The day after the attack on Congress, González said that what happened that day “tarnished any aspirations Trump had in the future.” In May, she resigned as president of the U.S. Republican Party in Puerto Rico.

González did not speak on January 6 on the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. She said she was traveling. However, she denied that there had been a recommendation by the House Republican leadership - whose speaker, Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), like much of the House GOP caucus, is a staunch Trump ally - to downplay the event. In the podcast, the commissioner argued that the attack on Congress was “an affront to democracy, to basic freedoms.”

Stating that she resigned as president of the Republican committee because she needed more time to address personal matters and her work in Congress, González affirmed that she remains committed to the party “and Republican values.”

Legislative Agenda

Speaking in general terms of her agenda for this second session of the 117th Congress, González indicated that it will be necessary to promote a bipartisan agreement to regulate Medicaid appropriations if Democrats fail to pass the bill with President Joe Biden’s social initiatives, unanimously rejected by Republicans.

The Biden administration has maintained, despite Republican objections and non-binding analyses by the Government Accountability Office Office (GAO) and Congressional Research Service (CRS), that a 2019 bill including at least $2.943 billion annually in Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico.

But, according to Democratic sources, in the face of Republican opposition, the new temporary budget resolution did not include language that would maintain the Federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) at 76 percent. Since December 4, the FMAP dropped to 55 percent, increasing the cost for the Puerto Rican government by tens of millions of dollars each month compared to the past two years. Biden’s social agenda would raise the Medicaid funding to $3.6 billion annually.

PUBLICIDAD

If Biden’s social spending bill is not approved, do you favor returning to the House Energy and Commerce Committee agreement that would allocate nearly $3 billion annually for five years with an FMAP of 76 percent? El Nuevo Día asked Washington Resident Commissioner.

González said yes. “It is a bipartisan agreement unanimously passed in committee, it has the support from the Senate. We understand, according to the conversations we have had, that we are going to improve that agreement,” she said.

Although she first considered that Medicaid funds had dropped in January to $390 million annually, she later acknowledged that the Biden administration disburses funds based on the $2,943 billion annually. González said she has not discussed with her Republican colleagues whether they would support a separate bill to extend Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to Puerto Rico, a proposal that was approved in the House as part of Biden’s social initiatives but was blocked in the Senate by Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin.

It takes two Democrats, said Republican González.

Her 2022 agenda includes legislating again an increase in the federal excise tax reimbursement on Puerto Rican rum and proposing a bill to allow film, television, and theater companies to deduct, at the federal level, costs for productions in “areas of economic need.”

For the Commissioner, recent cases of corruption in Puerto Rico municipalities o are “disgusting” and could have an impact on access to federal funds. “Every time there is a corruption case in Puerto Rico it means that there are going to be federal agencies trying to see how to put more processes in place, more protocols to avoid the illegal use of federal public funds. And that has consequences that can complicate the access to those funds with the onerous requirement of additional documents or obstacles or processes that can delay the release of federal funds,” she added.

PUBLICIDAD

Because of her friendship with former Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez Otero, the commissioner said she was particularly hurt by the charges against him. She found it offensive, however, that the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Juan and now Puerto Rico’s deputy secretary of Public Safety, Rafael Riviere, described the problem of corruption on the island as “a kind of culture” and “a way of life”.

“He has to take that back,” she said.

Will you challenge Pierluisi?

Last September, Governor Pedro Pierluisi advanced that he intends to seek reelection in 2024, stating in an interview with El Nuevo Día that “there is work for more than four years.” Back then, González said that she filed documents to the Federal Elections Commission that allow her to raise funds as a candidate for reelection in Washington.

When asked if Pierluisi’s performance over the past year supports his reelection, González said that “the next three years should be synonymous with work and meeting all those goals and making ourselves available to the people and that the people decide where each candidate and each politician should be... He is doing his job, I am doing mine, and the people, at the end of the road, will decide where and when we should continue working for our interests.”

When asked if that doesn’t leave the door open to challenge Pierluisi if polls indicate that she is the New Progressive Party’s favorite to run governor, González answered: “right now, I’m not thinking about any of that.”