Washington D.C. - At a time when nine Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have called on him to withdraw his re-election bid, President Joe Biden has responded, in a letter, that he is “the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024″ and then invited anyone who wants to question him to challenge him at the August presidential convention.
