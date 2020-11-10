Washington, D.C. - Following the November 3 referendum, U.S. president-elect Joe Biden keeps promise to promote a fair and binding status process for the island coordinating with representatives of “each” of the options.

A week ago, when asked for the former vice president reaction to the referendum on the island, Jennifer Molina, Latino Media Director for Biden campaign, said that President-elect Joe Biden will continue to support the people of Puerto Rico and as President will work with representatives who support each of the status options to participate in a fair and binding process to determine their own status.

Molina’s expressions, which are similar to Biden’s campaign proposals, are the first on behalf of the U.S. president-elect after the referendum in which statehood won 52.34 percent of the vote (623,053).

A total of 567,346 people (47.66 percent) rejected the idea of making Puerto Rico a U.S. state. The voter turnout reached 52.17 percent, compared to the 52.84 percent who voted for governor.

When Biden presented his plan for Puerto Rico on September 15, he said he personally believed “statehood would be the most effective means of ensuring that the residents of Puerto Rico are treated equally, with equal representation at the federal level.” He also said that “the people of Puerto Rico must decide, and the United States federal government must respect and act on that decision.”

But, as a candidate for the White House, Biden never took a formal position on the “statehood: yes/no” referendum, which the U.S. Department of Justice did not approve because the plebiscite did not comply with federal public policy since it did not include all status options.

In turn, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen warned that the referendum was misleading since it suggested that a vote in favor of statehood guaranteed the annexation of the island.

Meanwhile, the fact that the New Progressive Party (PNP) will not have a majority in the Legislature may have spoiled one of Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi’s proposals: a referendum to elect the members of the Equality Commission.

“I am not going to be filing bills if I am not convinced that I can see them through because I am not here to waste time or just deliver messages. I’m not ruling it out, but I haven’t made that decision. I want to see the kind of legislature we have, to get a feeling of the members of that legislature about statehood,” Pierluisi said.