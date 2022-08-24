Joyería René Stands Strong in Arecibo’s City Center 

Amid the faint sound produced by the hands of the clocks and the rumble of the instruments used to repair clothes, René Pérez Cardona spends his days at the iconic Joyería René, which has operated since 1948, and has won the sympathy of thousands of customers.

“We specialize in repairing and selling watches and jewelry, offering a carefully curated collection of pieces in both silver and gold,” Pérez Cardona explained from his store, located at Paseo de Diego in Arecibo’s city center.

The owner fondly recalled how his father, Regino Pérez Sánchez, learned the art of watches and jewelry repair from a very young age, laying the foundation for this enduring family business. Seventy-three years later, the store remains committed to serving both its local community and country with great care and dedication.

When the jewelry store was founded in 1948 by Regino Pérez, it was originally named El Cofre de las Joyas. Later, the store was renamed Joyería René, in honor of his first-born son, who now runs the family business. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“The original name of our jewelry store was ‘El Cofre de las Joyas,’ but my father later changed it to Joyería René after I was born,” explained Pérez Cardona, who represents the second generation of jewelers in this family.

PUBLICIDAD

“Our clientele mostly consists of locals and, nowadays, we serve the great-grandchildren of my father’s customers. Some customers will come in and say, ‘I’ve been sent here by my father,’ while others come in with the bill for the wedding sets their grandparents bought as evidence that they are customers. Our store sees a continuous return of older generations as customers, drawn by the trustworthiness and reliability we offer in our service. At times, when I’m closing the store for the day, someone unexpectedly arrives and leaves their jewelry for repair without a ticket or any form of identification, solely based on their trust in us. The local community always supports us,” said the jeweler, who runs the family business with his wife, Mercedes Martínez.

Similarly, residents of Arecibo in the diaspora entrust their cherished jewelry or watches to the local jewelry store, knowing that their object of sentimental value is safe and that they will not be entrusted to any other hands for repair or modification.

“That practically happens here every week. Customers come in with jewelry to repair, but often purchase gifts as well. This occurs more frequently during the summer and Christmas seasons. They reach out to us directly over the phone rather than entrusting the items to a family member. Some customers even mention coming straight from the airport to deliver the items in need of repair,” said the owner with a smile.

“If you bring me a design, I can make it for you. The same applies to jewelry repairs; if you say, ‘I want this,’ we ask you to provide a drawing or picture to help us understand your vision. We can craft and tailor many things to your preferences. We customize wedding sets to suit individual preferences, whether square or round, we accommodate all requests. We also assemble emeralds and other stones. Many customers bring us designs they find online and want to have them custom-made,” explained Pérez Cardona, who credits his father for his goldsmithing skills.

PUBLICIDAD

All of the work done in this jewelry store is meticulously done by hand, ensuring each piece is handled with the utmost care. “I see a lot of people who have broken chains or broken rings that need repairing. I also do a lot of alterations, whether it’s shrinking or enlarging them to fit perfectly. Every step is part of a meticulous process. Initially, each piece undergoes evaluation and cleaning to address any issues, especially with used jewelry, where residues like dried soap can create challenges. Prior cleaning ensures safe and effective handling during subsequent procedures like welding. The piece undergoes cutting, polishing, and any necessary adjustments. If the process is not interrupted, it can be done within half an hour to an hour,” said the silversmith.

Once, there were about twenty jewelry stores in Arecibo’s city center. However, Joyería René is the only jewelry store that has operated continuously.