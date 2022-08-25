Ocean View Food Park: A Bit of Everything for Every Taste, Right by the Atlantic Ocean . ‘Ocean View Food Park’ abre al público jueves y viernes de 4:00 p.m. a 9:30 p.m. y sábados y domingos 12:00 p.m. a 9:30 p.m. Los consiguen en Facebook e Instagram como Ocean View Food Park.

Ocean View Food Park: A Bit of Everything for Every Taste, Right by the Atlantic Ocean

The Ocean View Food Park, located on the PR-2 highway in Arecibo, integrates 12 gastronomic concepts: Part Time Sport Bar, which specializes in drinks and snacks; Cheo’s Tacos, Mexican food; Anclas, shellfish; Smoke & Joke BBQ, smoked meat; Dulce, cookies and ice cream sandwiches; Gyros House, Greek food; Fast Good, known for their homemade burgers and buns; Sushi Nami, specialized in sushi; Come Diferente a Mi Manera, homemade fritters; Mr. Don, Asian gastronomy; La Pitzería, pasta, and pizza; and Café con Pan.

For years, the space was used as a parking lot until the owners, José Allende and Sandra Carrión, decided to create a food park after considering the privileged view of the place.

“It’s been a dream; I never thought I would have a business like this. More than anything, the satisfaction that each one [of the merchants] has been able to provide [for their families] has been a dream,” said Carrión.

Among those who have embarked on the adventure of establishing a business is the married couple Paola Burgos and Carlos Carmona, who are 28 and 32 years old, respectively. The couple created Sushi Nami.

Some of their dishes are the Dancing Eel, made with tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese and finished with eel and eel sauce; the Aloha, with tempura ham, guava paste, and cream cheese and finished with sweet plantains, bacon, avocado, spicy mayo, and chives; and the house dish.

One of the establishments sells coffee and pastries overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

The ‘Criollo’ touch

Meanwhile, at “Come Diferente a Mi Manera,” the owner, Iris Guadarrama-Camacho, leaves visitors impressed with her specialties: empanadas filled with mashed pumpkin, yautia, malanga, yam, sweet potato, cassava, or jackfruit, all with mozzarella cheese and ground beef. In addition, she offers plantain, spiced sausage, broccoli and potato soup, skewers, hamburgers, and mixed appetizers. Also, she pleases customers with local refreshing snacks, such as natural juices and popsicles.

Paola Burgos and Carlos Carmona. The couple created Sushi Nami. (Wanda Liz Vega Dávila)

The sweet side

“Leaving a drop of sweetness between all that saltiness,” is how José Carlos López, a San Juan native, described his offerings.

Dulce is the only food truck dedicated to those who decide to finish their dinner with a flourish. With around seven varieties of cookies, 13 ice cream flavors, and 13 toppings, López makes ice cream cookie sandwiches.

At night, the park transforms into a more bohemian atmosphere that is just as relaxing.