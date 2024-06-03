Opinión
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Juan Dalmau: “With the PNP and the PPD people always lose”

The candidate for governor and general secretary of the PIP attacked the political parties that this Sunday were running in the primary race and presented himself as “an option for change”

June 3, 2024 - 8:37 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Juan Dalmau assured that the two political institutions that held the primary today "do not represent a real change". (Captura)
Ana Giselle Torres
By Ana Giselle Torres
Subeditora de Negociosana.torres@gfrmedia.com

Once the results of Sunday’s primary race began to be revealed, Juan Dalmau Ramírez, gubernatorial candidate and secretary of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), used social media to send a message to the country’s electorate and assure “that with the PNP (New Progressive Party) and the PPD (Popular Democratic Party) the people always lose”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ana Giselle Torres
Ana Giselle TorresArrow Icon
Ana Giselle Torres inició su carrera en 2004, en El Nuevo Día, como reportera, colaborando para varias secciones, entre ellas, Pueblos, Política y Por Dentro. Desde entonces, ha trabajado para los...
