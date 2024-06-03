The candidate for governor and general secretary of the PIP attacked the political parties that this Sunday were running in the primary race and presented himself as “an option for change”
June 3, 2024 - 8:37 PM
The candidate for governor and general secretary of the PIP attacked the political parties that this Sunday were running in the primary race and presented himself as “an option for change”
June 3, 2024 - 8:37 PM
Once the results of Sunday’s primary race began to be revealed, Juan Dalmau Ramírez, gubernatorial candidate and secretary of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), used social media to send a message to the country’s electorate and assure “that with the PNP (New Progressive Party) and the PPD (Popular Democratic Party) the people always lose”.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: