16 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Juan Saca estimates that LUMA Energy needs an additional $200 million annually through a tariff review

The funds, which the executive said would be earmarked for capital investments, would mean an increase of more than a penny in the bill

August 16, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Saca stated that LUMA has not decided whether it will propose to advance the review process before the Energy Bureau. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

To optimize the administration of the power grid and, above all, to promote the capital improvements needed to reverse the accumulated deterioration of its infrastructure, LUMA Energy needs approximately $200 million additional to its annual budget, estimated the consortium’s president, Juan Saca, an item that would require a tariff revision that would increase the revenues that go to the private operator.

LUMA Energy
