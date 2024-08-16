The funds, which the executive said would be earmarked for capital investments, would mean an increase of more than a penny in the bill
The funds, which the executive said would be earmarked for capital investments, would mean an increase of more than a penny in the bill
To optimize the administration of the power grid and, above all, to promote the capital improvements needed to reverse the accumulated deterioration of its infrastructure, LUMA Energy needs approximately $200 million additional to its annual budget, estimated the consortium’s president, Juan Saca, an item that would require a tariff revision that would increase the revenues that go to the private operator.
