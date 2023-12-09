Junte Boricua invites the diaspora to connect with its Puerto Rican roots

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Junte Boricua announces the launch of its new campaign: “An Invitation to Connect with your Puerto Rican Roots.” This initiative invites Puerto Ricans residing outside the Island to return home and experience Puerto Rico’s cultural richness. All this while promoting the economic development of small and medium-sized businesses so that they can be visited by an additional 50,000 Puerto Ricans during the summer of 2024.

The ad campaign kicked off today, Friday, with the launch of an ad that aims to attract Puerto Ricans to the island from May 1 through August 31, 2024, to create unforgettable memories and meaningful connections with their homeland, friends, and family.

The project, spearheaded by GFR Media, aims to engage with the Puerto Rican diaspora through a refreshing visual narrative and captivate audiences across several cities in the United States, offering the unique experiences of Puerto Ricans on the island. In partnership with Populicom, Paleta Creativa, the outstanding team consisting of Creative Director Héctor López, Producer Sebastián Foglia, and Director Xavier Medina created an ad that captures the essence, riches, and yearning of our culture.

“We want to evoke a sense of nostalgia and a desire to rediscover the wonders of our homeland in the summer of 2024 through our ad directed at Puerto Ricans living abroad,” explained Lopez.

“At Junte Boricua, we believe in the transforming power of connecting with our roots. We extend an invitation to all the boricua hearts scattered all over the world to return to Puerto Rico, where every corner tells a story, and every embrace reunites us with our essence. We invite them to come back home, discover their roots, and weave the bonds that make us strong as a community,” described Joana Santiago, executive director of Junte Boricua.

The commercial, which will run from May 1 to August 31, 2024, aims to attract Puerto Ricans to the island. (Suministrada)

The ad will be released in 11 key U.S. locations, offering a glimpse of the beauty and authenticity of Puerto Rico through the screen. Some of these locations include Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Tampa, Miami, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Chicago.