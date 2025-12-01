Justice Secretary defends prosecutors assigned to the case of Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario

The secretary of the Department of Justice, Lourdes Gómez Torres, defended prosecutors of the Aibonito Prosecutor’s Office assigned to the Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario and reiterated that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has “a solid case” against the accused Elvia Cabrera Rivera and her daughter, Anthonieska Aviles Cabrera.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office has a commitment to the truth and to the administration of justice in each of the cases that are heard in the courts in Puerto Rico. There is also a firm commitment to protect the victims in every litigation. Attacks on the ethics and integrity of the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office cannot be admitted, because they lack arguments in law and in addition, they have not been brought to the attention of the court," Gómez Torres said in written statements received by El Nuevo Dia.

Gómez Torres reacted to the expressions made by Mayra López Mulero, Cabrera Rivera’s attorney, on November 26, before entering the Aibonito courtroom for a status hearing.

PUBLICIDAD

"In effect, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has serious problems with their evidence and the country is going to find out. They have done everything possible to try to prevent the serious problems they have with their evidence from being known. This investigation suffers from serious defects, they rushed and now they have the consequences. I will expand on that information in due course," López Mulero told Telenoticias of Telemundo on Nov. 26.

The Justice Secretary added that the agency will not allow “irresponsible behavior” to affect the course of the judicial process.

"The Prosecutor’s Office, on behalf of the people, has a solid case; while on its side, the defense tries to confuse the people with questionable tactics to cast doubts on the process, seeking individual benefit. The commitment of each legal representative, regardless of their function within a case, has to be with the truth and procure the purity of the processes. And we will not allow irresponsible behavior to affect the course of the judicial processes," the official emphasized.

“Our commitment continues to be to litigate this case in a serious and responsible manner before the court, not in other forums, and to ensure that the judicial forum and the victims of the case are respected,” Gómez Torres concluded.

López Mulero assumed Cabrera Rivera’s legal representation after the resignation on November 10 of attorney Jesús Ramos Puca, who said he made the decision due to alleged “ethical conflicts between the parties”.

“From November 4, 2025 to date, the defendant, her family and this attorney have had the opportunity to dialogue, identifying a clear ethical conflict, expressed in communications and verbally,” said Ramos Puca in the motion filed before the Aibonito Court in which he informed of his resignation.

PUBLICIDAD

Cabrera Rivera, 40, and Avilés Cabrera, 17, face charges of first-degree murder and weapons law violations for the death of Pratts Rosario, 16, on Aug. 11 in Aibonito.

---