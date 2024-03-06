Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
6 de marzo de 2024
76°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Kamala Harris to come to Puerto Rico at the end of March

It will be the U.S. Vice President´s first visit to the island since being sworn in.

March 6, 2024 - 11:55 AM

Harris last visited Puerto Rico as a Democratic senator representing California in 2017, so this will be her first visit as Vice President of the United States. (NEIL HALL)
El Nuevo Día
By El Nuevo Día

Houston, Texas — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Puerto Rico on Friday, March 22, to monitor the recovery process and “highlight the Biden-Harris Administration´s commitment to supporting Puerto Rico´s recovery and renewal” after recent natural disasters, according to her office.

Tags
Kamala HarrisJoe BidenCasa Blanca
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
El Nuevo Día
El Nuevo DíaArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 6 de marzo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: