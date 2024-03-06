We are part of The Trust Project
Kamala Harris to come to Puerto Rico at the end of March
It will be the U.S. Vice President´s first visit to the island since being sworn in.
March 6, 2024 - 11:55 AM
Houston, Texas — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Puerto Rico on Friday, March 22, to monitor the recovery process and “highlight the Biden-Harris Administration´s commitment to supporting Puerto Rico´s recovery and renewal” after recent natural disasters, according to her office.
