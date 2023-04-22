Washington - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced yesterday $34.4 million for eight coastal restoration projects in Puerto Rico funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) with additional funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

These funds, allocated by the Department of Commerce, are part of a $562 million investment for nearly 150 projects in 30 coastal states and territories.

Most of the funding for projects on the island -$10.5 million- is for Socioecological Research Institute initiatives to improve the recovery and resilience of coral reefs throughout Puerto Rico, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“Five acres of coral reef will be constructed at three low-coral cover locations including Fajardo, Mayaguez, and La Parguera, thereby strengthening ecosystem resilience,” NOAA stated.

Meanwhile, $7.4 million will be used to restore the Guánica Lagoon and reduce land-based sources of pollution. According to NOAA, this investment will increase the community’s resilience to flooding and provide recreational opportunities.

Another $6.9 million for the Coral Restoration Foundation will help fund coral restoration initiatives across Puerto Rico, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For marine debris removal, NOAA approved $4 million to “focus on the removal of abandoned and derelict vessels throughout Puerto Rico. The project will also establish a coordination strategy for abandoned and derelict vessel prevention, management, and response island-wide”.

Meanwhile, $2.9 million will be allocated to the Vieques Historical and Conservation Trust to promote the restoration of mangroves, seagrass, and corals in the Vieques Bioluminescent Bay Nature Reserve. The plan aims to restore coastal habitats within Puerto Mosquito Bay.

The University of Puerto Rico in Aguadilla will receive $1 million to restore mangroves and dunes in Loíza that have been severely damaged by hurricanes and storms.

NOAA recommends $1.3 million to the Franklin ´s Promise Coalition for its BoriCorps project, which will strengthen its training programs to work on coastal habitat restoration and resiliency in Guánica, Cabo Rojo, and Jobos Bay.

The eighth project provides $450,000 to the Ocean Foundation to restore and rehabilitate large areas of mangroves in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve with the support of members from the local communities from Salinas, Aguirre and Guayama and technical experts.