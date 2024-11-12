The income and expense reports of the candidates for governor and their respective parties for the month of November are now pending and will be available in December
November 12, 2024 - 2:34 PM
Updated on November 12, 2024 - 2:34 PM
The income and expense reports of the candidates for governor and their respective parties for the month of November are now pending and will be available in December
November 12, 2024 - 2:34 PM
Updated on November 12, 2024 - 2:34 PM
The political alliance between the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) reported to the Office of the Electoral Comptroller (OCE) some of the in-kind donations it received from artists such as Bad Bunny, Kany García, Residente and PJ Sin Suela for its campaign closing at the Convention Center.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: