Raúl Juliá
12 de noviembre de 2024
prima:La Alianza reports the donations received from artists such as Bad Bunny, Residente and Kany García

The income and expense reports of the candidates for governor and their respective parties for the month of November are now pending and will be available in December

November 12, 2024 - 2:34 PM

The closing of the campaign of the so-called Alianza de País between the MVC and the PIP included a wide artistic offer, with the participation of Kany García and Residente. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

The political alliance between the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) reported to the Office of the Electoral Comptroller (OCE) some of the in-kind donations it received from artists such as Bad Bunny, Kany García, Residente and PJ Sin Suela for its campaign closing at the Convention Center.

Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
