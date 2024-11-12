The counting of the advance vote and the absentee vote will be the protagonist of the process in which over twenty races could change due to the narrow margin of difference and the votes that have not been counted
November 12, 2024 - 11:47 AM
When the general vote counting begins this Tuesday, at least seven races are still to be recounted due to the narrow margin of difference, including Senate and House at-large races, but there are 20 others that could change when taking into account the amount of advance votes still to be counted, said election commissioners interviewed, as well as experts in the electoral field.
